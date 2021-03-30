Texas Butter PAX Pod 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$60.00
- at Zen Leaf - Germantown
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 14.1 miles away
Also at 4 other stores nearby
Store updated
About this product
Texas Butter PAX Pod 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.