Hybrid
Wappa PAX Pod 0.5g
About this product
Wappa PAX Pod 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
About this strain
Wappa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
