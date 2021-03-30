 Loading…

Hybrid

Wappa PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Wappa PAX Pod 0.5g

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Wappa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

