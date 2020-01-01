 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Relax Tincture

by Stratos

Stratos Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Relax Tincture

About this product

Relax 1:1 Tincture is a 1:1 CBD tincture made with equal parts whole plant CBD and hybrid THC to create a balanced, mellow effect. The base oil for this product is MCT oil. To create a homogeneous mix, Stratos uses a high tech combining method. This eliminates any ‘hot spots’ in the product to ensure consistent dosing every time. Our cannabis oil is derived via whole plant CO2 extraction. The flavor is subtle, citrusy tangerine. Gluten Free Sugar Free Vegan Fat Free

About this brand

Stratos Logo
Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products