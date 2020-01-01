About this product

Relax 1:1 Tincture is a 1:1 CBD tincture made with equal parts whole plant CBD and hybrid THC to create a balanced, mellow effect. The base oil for this product is MCT oil. To create a homogeneous mix, Stratos uses a high tech combining method. This eliminates any ‘hot spots’ in the product to ensure consistent dosing every time. Our cannabis oil is derived via whole plant CO2 extraction. The flavor is subtle, citrusy tangerine. Gluten Free Sugar Free Vegan Fat Free