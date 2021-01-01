 Loading…

  5. Glue Ball Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Glue Ball Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Stratos

Stratos Cannabis Pre-rolls Glue Ball Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Glue Ball Slow Burn Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Stratos

About this brand

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products

About this strain

Glueball

Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.

 

