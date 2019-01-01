About this product

Stratos Soothe 1:1 is a topical salve which combines 100mg CBD, 100mg THC, six essential oils, and a plant based compound to aid with absorption. The smooth, consistent texture makes for easy, reproducible applications. As with our tablets, Soothe 1:1 is formulated to maximize the absorption of cannabinoids into the body quickly and effectively. Essential oils: Arnica Spruce Clove Peppermint Hyssop Helichrysum