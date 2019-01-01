 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Stratos Topicals Balms Soothe 1:1

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Stratos Soothe 1:1 is a topical salve which combines 100mg CBD, 100mg THC, six essential oils, and a plant based compound to aid with absorption. The smooth, consistent texture makes for easy, reproducible applications. As with our tablets, Soothe 1:1 is formulated to maximize the absorption of cannabinoids into the body quickly and effectively. Essential oils: Arnica Spruce Clove Peppermint Hyssop Helichrysum

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products