FOCUS - CBD Coffee

by Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

About this product

Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products Focus: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 30mg CBD / 12oz Bag - Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee - Feel Alert, Calm & Focused - Alleviate Minor Inflammation & Pain - Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine About the Coffee: - Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa - Origin: Colombia - Grade: Supremo - Process: Washed - Species: Arabica - Varietal: Caturra

About this brand

At Sträva Craft Coffee, we strive to roast exceptional signature, distinctive single-origin, and innovative CBD infused coffees. We strive to support local, independent cafes and businesses and are committed to providing exceptional products and service. We are passionate about building relationships with coffee farmers and their communities and strive to source the highest quality beans, and other natural ingredients, in a responsible, sustainable manner.