 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. RESTORE - CBD Coffee

RESTORE - CBD Coffee

by Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles RESTORE - CBD Coffee

$34.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products Restore: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 120mg CBD / 12oz Bag - Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee - Feel Alert, Calm & Focused - Restore Balance - Alleviate Inflammation & Pain - Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine About the Coffee: - Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa - Origin: Colombia - Grade: Supremo - Process: Washed - Species: Arabica - Varietal: Caturra

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CaaeyFulford

This was an amazing blend of coffee and cbd. Super tasty and perfect for energy without the jitters!!

About this brand

Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc. Logo
At Sträva Craft Coffee, we strive to roast exceptional signature, distinctive single-origin, and innovative CBD infused coffees. We strive to support local, independent cafes and businesses and are committed to providing exceptional products and service. We are passionate about building relationships with coffee farmers and their communities and strive to source the highest quality beans, and other natural ingredients, in a responsible, sustainable manner.