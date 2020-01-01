 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chem Cookies Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Chem Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Subdivision

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Chem Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

About this brand

