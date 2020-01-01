About this product

This Colombian has the signature flavor it's region is known for with a more refined finish than most of its commercialized cousins. Colombia Sierra Nevada beans are produced by a group of family growers located in the isolated Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta coastal mountain range in Northern Colombia’s Magdalena Department. This region features a rich volcanic soil that is ideal for growing coffee. Colombian coffees are known for being smooth, easy to drink and are one of those that most people will enjoy at the start of your day. Our Colombian is small batch roasted to perfection far a smooth yet bold developed flavor that sets it apart from the standard high production Colombian beans. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods Origin: Colombia Growing Region: Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Varietal: Typica - Colombia and Castillo Altitude: 1200 – 2000 Meters Roast: Medium Body: Bold Cup Profile: Smooth and Nutty with Chocolate and faint Citrus Process: Wet and Sun Dried Harvest Period: October thru December Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients