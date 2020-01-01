About this product

This Heirloom Ethiopian Coffee is light, bright and a fantastic choice for those looking for a distinct coffee flavor that is far from run of the mill. With a mild lemon citrus, berry and slight honeysuckle vibe, its complex but not overpowering and has just the right amount of acidity. It's delicious. The Sidamo region in southern Ethiopia is widely considered the birthplace of coffee. This Sidamo represents some of the best coffee Ethiopia has to offer. It is undeniably full of flavor due to the rich soils in this region, quality farming practices and the natural processing. Our Sidamo is small batch roasted to light preserving the delicate flavors of this dry processed bean and producing a light, bright and really tasty coffee. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods Coffee Information- Origin: Ethiopia Growing Region: Sidamo Varietal: Arabica - Native heirloom Altitude: 1800 - 2200 Meters Roast: Light Body: Light and Bright Cup Profile: Fruity and Floral Process: Dry , Natural Harvest Period: September thru December Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients