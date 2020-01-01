 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Do-Si-Dos Wax 1g

Do-Si-Dos Wax 1g

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Write a review
Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Concentrates Solvent Do-Si-Dos Wax 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Logo
WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.