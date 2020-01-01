 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Logo
WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.