  5. Pie Face OG Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Pie Face OG Cartridge 1g

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Pie Face OG Cartridge 1g

Pie Face

Pie Face

Pie Face
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

About this brand

WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.