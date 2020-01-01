 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.