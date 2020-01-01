 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

About this brand

Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.