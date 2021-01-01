Blueberry Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Ceramic cell vape cartridges containing Sublime's award winning Craft Distillate Cannabis Oil and natural Blueberry Kush terpenes.
About this brand
Sublime Brands
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Kush is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
