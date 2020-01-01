 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Garanimals is a strain with a strong lineage. A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Garanimals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Its smell will ignite nostalgia in an experienced cannaseur, as it combines the sweetness of Grape Pie with a doughy, spiciness often associated with GSC strains. Garanimals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric. In short, this is a perfect strain for unwinding after a long day, and to partner with a massage or hot tub session. 

 

Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.