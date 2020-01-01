 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sublime Brands

About this product

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.