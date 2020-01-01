Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by The Vault Seed Bank, Koolato is a cross between Face on Fire, GSC, and Gelato #33. Buds come in a rich dark purple color that contrasts beautifully with the stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Buds are bulbous and dense and emanate a smooth citrus aroma. Koolato’s effects are usually relaxed with a clean sense of euphoria, making it great for good company after a long day of work or activity.