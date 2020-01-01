100mg Bag of Dark Chocolate - Crafted Bites & Delights
by KifCure
A unique, new type of chocolate bar. Ruby chocolate was recently developed by the legendary chocolate company, Barry Callebaut. With no color added, this naturally pink cocoa bean creates a sensational new chocolate experience. Ruby chocolate is sweet and sour with a bright, tangy, naturally occurring berry flavor.
