 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sublime Caramel Chew 20mg Single

Sublime Caramel Chew 20mg Single

by Sublime Brands

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Sublime Brands Edibles Candy Sublime Caramel Chew 20mg Single
Sublime Brands Edibles Candy Sublime Caramel Chew 20mg Single
Sublime Brands Edibles Candy Sublime Caramel Chew 20mg Single

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Compact, chewy, sweet and easy to medicate in different doses. We use the real confectioner’s process to caramelize the sugar before infusing our Champagne Distillate. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

LALUVSLIFE247

Of all the Edibles I've tried, the Sublime products made with their champagne distillate are my absolute favorite. 50mg Is my sweet spot for sleeping through the night free of body aches and pains. The 100 mg caramels come in a 5-pack.... 10 nights worth, which is such a great value! Thank you for producing such consistently high quality products I can depend on.

BowlsOPlenty

I got the 50 mg THC whole plant hybrid blend powered by champagne distillate. These are some of my go-to edibles along with their hard candies they pack quite a punch and I love the fact that it's a whole plant blend. Keep up with the great work at Sublime!👏👏👏

1tarkus

I tried the 20mg caramel. Was absolutely delicious! Sweet and extremely smooth. The only problem I had was that it was far too much med for me. I could not function at all. When it hit.....it hit! My goodness. If you are a sativa fan, this is not for you. I recommend trying 1/2 first. If you are a light weight like me, try a 1/3 first. You might as well find a cozy, relaxing spot because you are not going anywhere, I only gave it a five because of taste and the fact it is powerful. Just too powerful for me. For others it may be just right. 20mgs of this is not equal to 20mgs of the chocolate coffee beans I adore.

About this brand

Sublime Brands Logo
Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.