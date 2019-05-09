1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
Compact, chewy, sweet and easy to medicate in different doses. We use the real confectioner’s process to caramelize the sugar before infusing our Champagne Distillate. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.
on May 9th, 2019
Of all the Edibles I've tried, the Sublime products made with their champagne distillate are my absolute favorite. 50mg Is my sweet spot for sleeping through the night free of body aches and pains. The 100 mg caramels come in a 5-pack.... 10 nights worth, which is such a great value! Thank you for producing such consistently high quality products I can depend on.
on June 15th, 2018
I got the 50 mg THC whole plant hybrid blend powered by champagne distillate. These are some of my go-to edibles along with their hard candies they pack quite a punch and I love the fact that it's a whole plant blend. Keep up with the great work at Sublime!👏👏👏
on October 12th, 2017
I tried the 20mg caramel. Was absolutely delicious! Sweet and extremely smooth. The only problem I had was that it was far too much med for me. I could not function at all. When it hit.....it hit! My goodness. If you are a sativa fan, this is not for you. I recommend trying 1/2 first. If you are a light weight like me, try a 1/3 first. You might as well find a cozy, relaxing spot because you are not going anywhere, I only gave it a five because of taste and the fact it is powerful. Just too powerful for me. For others it may be just right. 20mgs of this is not equal to 20mgs of the chocolate coffee beans I adore.