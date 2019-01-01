Sublime Distillate Cartridge DUTCH TREAT
by Sublime BrandsWrite a review
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
0.5 g Jupiter Ceramic Cell vape cartridge. Strain specific solvent-less Sublime Craft Distillate infused with all natural Dutch Treat terpenes. Lab tested for safety and potency. No PG, no VG, no MCT.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.