0.5 g Jupiter Ceramic Cell vape cartridge. Strain specific solvent-less Sublime Craft Distillate infused with all natural Granddaddy Purp terpenes. Lab tested for safety and potency. No PG, no VG, no MCT.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.