  5. Sublime Distillate Cartridge JACK HERER

by Sublime Brands

0.5 g Jupiter Ceramic Cell vape cartridge. Strain specific solvent-less Sublime Craft Distillate infused with all natural Jack Herer terpenes. Lab tested for safety and potency. No PG, no VG, no MCT.

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.