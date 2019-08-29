kylott2
on August 29th, 2019
This look delish, gonna try it and see
$8.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sublime Cinnamon Almond Coffee Cake – 50mg by Sublime Brands
on August 15th, 2019
It looks tasty and very delicious
on July 15th, 2019
Second fave medical baked good (and the first is from the same company). Delicious, sub-dividable, big enough with a low enough dose to be approachable to someone looking for a lower-dose, still-tasty edible.