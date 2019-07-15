RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$8.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Delicately crafted from scratch in small batches. We use fresh lemon juice, pure vanilla extract and real blueberries in our recipe. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.
on July 15th, 2019
Easily the most delicious medicated edible I've had. Strong effects.
on July 6th, 2018
These not only taste delicious they pack a serious punch depending on the strength you get. The 50mg one I cut in half to have 25mg pieces. I enjoy this as a lovely treat at the end of the day. They definitely make my evening better. Highly recommend for those that love lemon bars!