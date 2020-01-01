Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
A sophisticated cookie, we use fresh spices, pure vanilla extract and our Champagne Distillate to elevate and refine the flavor profile of this infused goodie. Solvent- less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.
