Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
$12.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cocoa Powder, chocolate chips, and chocolate pudding make these master crafted brownies extra moist and gooey. Baked in small batches and infused with solvent-less Champagne Distillate. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.
on April 16th, 2020
Sublime employees harass MMJ patients. I wouldn't trust them. They probably use illegal black market THC in their products. Stay far away if you value your health.
on June 25th, 2019
These are so good. Hard to find at times....
on March 24th, 2019
OMG!!!!Amazing. Knocked it out of the park. Trully an edible that delicious❤