RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$8.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A heavy hitting blend of our Champagne Distillate, pure 100% maple syrup and fresh ground spices, this binge-worthy snack is low in sugars and high in flavor. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.
on May 29th, 2019
The pretzels are really good but where I was getting them they no longer carry them in El Mirage Arizona so who in Phoenix carries this brand
on May 21st, 2019
The pretzels are very tasty you get both the sweet and the salt works for me. Also, the 25mg is the right amount as you wolf down the entire bag.
on September 23rd, 2018
My girl and I, just eat half bag. nothing is going on,I fell lost hahaha what's going on... hahah I'm calling an uber..