Sublime Sweet + Savory Pretzels 50mg

by Sublime Brands

4.73
Sublime Brands Edibles Snack Foods Sublime Sweet + Savory Pretzels 50mg

$8.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A heavy hitting blend of our Champagne Distillate, pure 100% maple syrup and fresh ground spices, this binge-worthy snack is low in sugars and high in flavor. Solvent-less, no preservatives, no artificial color or flavor.

3 customer reviews

4.73

Lindakhartley

The pretzels are really good but where I was getting them they no longer carry them in El Mirage Arizona so who in Phoenix carries this brand

Lostunas

The pretzels are very tasty you get both the sweet and the salt works for me. Also, the 25mg is the right amount as you wolf down the entire bag.

radical111

My girl and I, just eat half bag. nothing is going on,I fell lost hahaha what's going on... hahah I'm calling an uber..

About this brand

Sublime Brands Logo
Sublime is the proud producer of Arizona’s finest medical cannabis products. With just one hit, bite or application, you will taste and feel the difference in our quality. Why cannabis? At Sublime, we are passionate about living clean, healthy lives maintained with superior natural, time tested, herbal medicine. Why Sublime? We promise to stay true to our roots and offer our patients only the highest quality and selection of innovate marijuana products. Sublime was founded in 2015 with the mission of producing premium cannabis and cannabis derived medicines. Our products are categorized into four specialized areas. We pride ourselves in continually evolving and adding new elevated cannabis products. Why the name? The definition of sublime is: majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example. We pride ourselves in providing the green standard of marijuana products – inspiring our customers into another echelon of spiritual and physical health.