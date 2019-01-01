About this product
Introducing Sublime's first edibles: Dosies. These cannabis-infused mints are packed with flavor and a 2mg dose of THC for a fun and delicious experience. Coming soon to a dispensary near you!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Sublime Canna
Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.