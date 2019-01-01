 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Dosies-COMING end of Janruary

Dosies-COMING end of Janruary

Sublime Canna

Introducing Sublime's first edibles: Dosies. These cannabis-infused mints are packed with flavor and a 2mg dose of THC for a fun and delicious experience. Coming soon to a dispensary near you!

Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.