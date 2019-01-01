 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Neptune- Skywalker OG

by Sublime Canna

About this product

Calling on the God of the Sea, this indica hybrid will move you into orbit with a zero-gravity body high.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

Sublime Canna Logo
Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.