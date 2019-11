About this product

Named after a city that knows how to celebrate, this bright sativa hybrid will make you the life of the party. It’s uplifting, radiant and full of energy – best for entertaining or getting those creative juices flowing. Effects: Vibrant, balanced, passionate, jovial. Sublime Gold cartridges are the optimal vaping experience. Smooth and sweet, Sublime's carts contain cannabinoids and proprietary terpene blends for "dab-like" pulls. Glass tips make for refined vaping. Each cart is compatible with most standard vape batteries.