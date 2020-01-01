About this product

5MG CBD + 5MG THC Cannabis contains an adaptogenic ensemble of compounds to help expand your body’s capacity to handle mental, physical, and emotional stress. Subtle Tea is handcrafted to support daily balance to your body’s Endocannabinoid System. Subtly sweet, yet contains no calories or artifical sweeteners. Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, 1:1 Ratio of CBD to THC. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Shake well. Start with one bottle or less and wait 45 minutes before consuming more. Drink responsibly. Refrigerate after opening. INGREDIENTS Brewed Tea (Water, Green Tea) Erythritol, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Stevia, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes.