Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
40mg THC With its bright ruby color and vibrant tropical flavor, our magical infusion will wash over you like a warm breeze on an island beach at sunset. Enlivened with a slightly sweet splash of mango and strawberry, our herbal Hibiscus Berry blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, a dash of vitamin C, rose hips, and hibiscus to help regulate the digestive system. Perfect served hot in the evening—or iced all day long. Caffeine-free. FLAVOR: Hibiscus Berry THC CONTENT: 40mg SERVING SIZE: 1 Tea Pouch (1.9g) SERVINGS PER: 1
Be the first to review this product.