40mg THC With its bright ruby color and vibrant tropical flavor, our magical infusion will wash over you like a warm breeze on an island beach at sunset. Enlivened with a slightly sweet splash of mango and strawberry, our herbal Hibiscus Berry blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, a dash of vitamin C, rose hips, and hibiscus to help regulate the digestive system. Perfect served hot in the evening—or iced all day long. Caffeine-free. FLAVOR: Hibiscus Berry THC CONTENT: 40mg SERVING SIZE: 1 Tea Pouch (1.9g) SERVINGS PER: 1