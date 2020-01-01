 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Sencha Green 40mg 20-pack

Sencha Green 40mg 20-pack

by Subtle Tea

Write a review
Subtle Tea Edibles Beverages Sencha Green 40mg 20-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

40mg THC High in antioxidants, green tea offers a wide range of health benefits—and our lightly-caffeinated Sencha Green is no exception. Great for maintaining your energy level while alleviating stress, Sencha Green does more than just warm your insides. Green tea drinkers also enjoy healthy complexions and boosted immunity. Join the green tea revolution!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Subtle Tea Logo