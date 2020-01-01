 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)

CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies - Gummy Bears (750mg)

$39.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The best quality CBD gummies are made with a CBD isolate and NO THC. They are lab tested and come with a certificate of analysis right on this page under the Add to Cart button. Our high quality CBD gummies each have 25mgs of cannabidiol. Try CBD gummy bears for sleep or to help you find focus through your workday. A CBD Edible is a very easy and fun way to experience the benefits of CBD. Some people use CBD gummies for relaxation while others use it to help with muscle recovery after an intense workout. Bring them to work or pop them into your bag when you are out and about. Our 750mg CBD gummies bottles contain 30, 25mg CBD gummies you can trust. Our CBD gummies are non-GMO, pesticide-free, and all-natural so you can rest assured that you’re getting the purest CBD experience possible. CBD for sleep gummies Support for normal, everyday stresses Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation 0 Calories per serving 0 Sugar per serving CBD gummies KETO friendly All Natural Great Tasting Convenient OnTheGo Snack Hand Made/Hand Crafted Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients Gelatin, D-Ribose, Sugar, Natural Flavor & Coloring from Fruit and Vegetables, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid and CBD. Looking to try other CBD Edibles like Chocolate Chip CBD Cookies? Visit SugarandKush.com to see KETO CBD Cookies and CBD Cookies Recipes!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.