AMETHYST CHAKRA ROLL-ON (INFUSED WITH CBD & ESSENTIAL OIL)
by Sugar and Kush CBD ProductsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Channel your inner zen. Awaken your intuition with Sugar & Kush’s CBD-infused essential oil, uniquely paired with Amethyst gemstones. Amethyst is known for its connection to the third eye chakra. Together the two fight anxiety and depression. Apply this essential oil to bring inner wisdom, peace, harmony, and balance to your life. It will leave you saying CBD Never Felt This Good™
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products! 💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜 We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews. Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱 This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪 Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience. Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health. Let's go ➡️
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.