  5. Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
$44.95MSRP

About this product

Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture Our premium, bubble gum CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. We blend it with MCT oil derived from coconuts for a smooth, delicious, and effective CBD experience. Our CBD is lab tested by a third party to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD isolate with 0% THC. You can find a link to the View Lab Report on this page below the Add to Cart button. One of the best ways to administer bubble gum cbd oil is sublingually to bypass the digestive process so that the cannabidiol can enter the system quicker. You can add it to food as well, just be aware that it may take longer before you begin to feel its effects relative to the sublingual method of administration. One of our droppers holds approximately 1 ml of oil. Shake the bottle well before administering it and then 1 ml, or one dropper, of a CBD 500mg bottle will contain approximately 16-17 mgs of CBD. A 1 ml dropper of a CBD 1000mg bottle will produce approximately 33mgs of CBD. Simply drip the CBD oil under your tongue and hold it there for 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing to experience all of the CBD oil benefits. CBD oil for hormone imbalance CBD oil for pain CBD for PMS CBD for anxiety Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | NON GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.