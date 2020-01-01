About this product

Bubble Gum CBD Oil Tincture Our premium, bubble gum CBD isolate oil drop is extracted from Non-GMO, Pesticide-Free, all-natural hemp oil. We blend it with MCT oil derived from coconuts for a smooth, delicious, and effective CBD experience. Our CBD is lab tested by a third party to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects, and contains only pure CBD isolate with 0% THC. You can find a link to the View Lab Report on this page below the Add to Cart button. One of the best ways to administer bubble gum cbd oil is sublingually to bypass the digestive process so that the cannabidiol can enter the system quicker. You can add it to food as well, just be aware that it may take longer before you begin to feel its effects relative to the sublingual method of administration. One of our droppers holds approximately 1 ml of oil. Shake the bottle well before administering it and then 1 ml, or one dropper, of a CBD 500mg bottle will contain approximately 16-17 mgs of CBD. A 1 ml dropper of a CBD 1000mg bottle will produce approximately 33mgs of CBD. Simply drip the CBD oil under your tongue and hold it there for 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing to experience all of the CBD oil benefits. CBD oil for hormone imbalance CBD oil for pain CBD for PMS CBD for anxiety Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | NON GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate