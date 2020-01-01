 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)

CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Gummies + CBD Tincture Bundle (1750mg)

$109.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Get the best of both worlds from Sugar and Kush CBD Oil Products with our latest bundle! In this premium CBD bundle, not only are you saving money by combining our two most popular items, but you are also getting keto CBD gummies you can trust with our flavored or unflavored hemp oil with CBD 1000mg for maximum potency. Bundling our CBD oil and Keto CBD gummies gives you the best chance to sample the the best CBD products we have to offer and also ensures that you can find the right delivery method for your body. Buy CBD products in this bundle and save! Some of the customer reported benefits of CBD: Support for normal, everyday stresses Support for healthy sleep cycles⁣ Sense of calm and focus⁣ Convenient and easy to consume Great taste Best Bioavailable Option A CBD therapeutic formula designed to perform Highest Quality, Third Party Lab Tested CBD Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.