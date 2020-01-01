About this product
There’s nothing more comforting than everyone’s childhood favorite — Chocolate Chip Cookies! Our CBD cookies are 100% THC FREE and made with healthy ingredients so you can stick to your diet and enjoy something that tastes good too. These Keto CBD edibles come in three delicious flavors: Chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and red velvet. Treat yourself with your choice of: CBD 50mg cookies CBD 100mg cookies CBD 200mg cookies Here is what you can expect from our cookies and the potential CBD benefits. CBD for anxiety - Support for normal, everyday stresses CBD for stress - Support a sense of calm for focus CBD for pain - Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation CBD for sleep - Support for healthy sleep cycles Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than grandma's cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, natural chocolate flavoring, unsalted butter, baking soda, salt, unsweetened chocolate chips, & CBD
