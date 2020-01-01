 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Chocolate Chip CBD Cookies (100mg)

Chocolate Chip CBD Cookies (100mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

About this product

There’s nothing more comforting than everyone’s childhood favorite — Chocolate Chip Cookies! Our CBD cookies are 100% THC FREE and made with healthy ingredients so you can stick to your diet and enjoy something that tastes good too. These Keto CBD edibles come in three delicious flavors: Chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and red velvet. Treat yourself with your choice of: CBD 50mg cookies CBD 100mg cookies CBD 200mg cookies Here is what you can expect from our cookies and the potential CBD benefits. CBD for anxiety - Support for normal, everyday stresses CBD for stress - Support a sense of calm for focus CBD for pain - Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation CBD for sleep - Support for healthy sleep cycles Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than grandma's cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, natural chocolate flavoring, unsalted butter, baking soda, salt, unsweetened chocolate chips, & CBD

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.