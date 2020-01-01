Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
There’s nothing more comforting than everyone’s childhood favorite — Chocolate Chip Cookies! Our CBD cookies are 100% THC FREE and made with healthy ingredients so you can stick to your diet and enjoy something that tastes good too. These Keto CBD edibles come in three delicious flavors: Chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and red velvet. Treat yourself with your choice of: CBD 50mg cookies CBD 100mg cookies CBD 200mg cookies Here is what you can expect from our cookies and the potential CBD benefits. CBD for anxiety - Support for normal, everyday stresses CBD for stress - Support a sense of calm for focus CBD for pain - Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation CBD for sleep - Support for healthy sleep cycles Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than grandma's cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, natural chocolate flavoring, unsalted butter, baking soda, salt, unsweetened chocolate chips, & CBD
Be the first to review this product.