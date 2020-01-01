 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Fudge CBD Brownie (50mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Who can say no to a moist, flaky CBD brownie? Not us. That’s why we bake our CBD brownies to perfection with a smooth infusion of CBD isolate. As one of our Keto CBD edibles, our recipe ensures you are able to stay on your diet while also having something that tastes good too. You don’t need instructions for these CBD baked goods — your instincts will take over! Eat one CBD 100mg brownie for full effect or half of a brownie for a lighter effect. Pop it in the oven for a couple seconds to make it extra gooey. As you chew, you’ll begin to experience the relaxation, recovery, and relief that a CBD isolate can offer. What you can look for from CBD baked goods: CBD for stress CBD for focus CBD for exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Moist and Delicious Vegan/Dairy Free Low Calorie Freshly baked & Hand Crafted CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.