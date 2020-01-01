About this product
Talk about delicious! Try our hazelnut CBD oil in your coffee in the morning or drop an ML of the oil under your tongue to experience our non-GMO, pesticide free CBD isolate. The nutty flavor is wowing people, just check out our CBD oil reviews. We blend our CBD isolate with a coconut MCT oil for its smooth and delicious flavor, but also because MCT oil is a great carrier of cannabidiol through our bodies. Try the hazelnut CBD oil for pain, stress, anxiety and insomnia. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. You can measure out of a CBD 1000mg bottle approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol with one full dropper. Fill it half way for a 16 to 17 mg dosage. People use it for CBD for anxiety Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take It tastes great Bioavailability CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.
