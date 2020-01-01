 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hazelnut CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Talk about delicious! Try our hazelnut CBD oil in your coffee in the morning or drop an ML of the oil under your tongue to experience our non-GMO, pesticide free CBD isolate. The nutty flavor is wowing people, just check out our CBD oil reviews. We blend our CBD isolate with a coconut MCT oil for its smooth and delicious flavor, but also because MCT oil is a great carrier of cannabidiol through our bodies. Try the hazelnut CBD oil for pain, stress, anxiety and insomnia. Our CBD is lab tested to ensure there is absolutely no psychoactive effects and contains only pure CBD with 0% THC. You can measure out of a CBD 1000mg bottle approximately 33mgs of cannabidiol with one full dropper. Fill it half way for a 16 to 17 mg dosage. People use it for CBD for anxiety Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take It tastes great Bioavailability CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.