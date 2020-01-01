 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Red Velvet CBD Cookies (50mg)

Red Velvet CBD Cookies (50mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Are you a fan of red velvet cakes and cookies? We are too! So, we made delicious and healthy red velvet CBD cookies! They are free of THC, so don’t worry about getting high when you eat these buttery tasting delicacies. You can get cookies with these dosages: CBD 50mg CBD 100mg CBD 200mg We blend our CBD isolate into a coconut MCT oil. It’s a perfect alternative. It absorbs and carries CBD really well through the body to target the areas that need the most relief. Our CBD cookies are also lab tested and you can see the certificate of analysis right under the Add to Cart button. We cut no corners with our cookies. They are made for diabetics, they are Keto CBD edibles and free from pesticides. Here is what you can expect: CBD helps manage stress CBD can help keep you calm and focused Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles They are Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than grandma’s cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.