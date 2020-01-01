About this product
Are you a fan of red velvet cakes and cookies? We are too! So, we made delicious and healthy red velvet CBD cookies! They are free of THC, so don’t worry about getting high when you eat these buttery tasting delicacies. You can get cookies with these dosages: CBD 50mg CBD 100mg CBD 200mg We blend our CBD isolate into a coconut MCT oil. It’s a perfect alternative. It absorbs and carries CBD really well through the body to target the areas that need the most relief. Our CBD cookies are also lab tested and you can see the certificate of analysis right under the Add to Cart button. We cut no corners with our cookies. They are made for diabetics, they are Keto CBD edibles and free from pesticides. Here is what you can expect: CBD helps manage stress CBD can help keep you calm and focused Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles They are Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than grandma’s cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC
