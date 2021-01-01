 Loading…

ROSE QUARTZ CHAKRA ROLL-ON (INFUSED WITH CBD & ESSENTIAL OIL)

by Sugar and Kush CBD Products

Channel your inner zen. Add loving energy to your life with Sugar & Kush’s CBD-infused essential oil, uniquely paired with Rose Quartz gemstones. Rose Quartz is the stone of universal love and is strongly attached to the heart chakra. Together, the two open the heart to all levels of love. Apply this essential oil to promote self-love, friendship, deep inner healing, and the feeling of peace. It will leave you saying CBD Never Felt This Good™.

Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products! 💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜 We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews. Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱 This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪 Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience. Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health. Let's go ➡️

