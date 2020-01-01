 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Snickerdoodle CBD Cookies (100mg)

Snickerdoodle CBD Cookies (100mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Edibles Cookies Snickerdoodle CBD Cookies (100mg)

$9.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Love Snickerdoodles? Let’s mix a little cinnamon, a little cream of tartar and why not a healthy portion of CBD for stress relief! Our snickerdoodle CBD cookies are to die for! And, they are part of our Keto CBD edible collection too. All of our CBD edibles are made for everyone that is watching their weight, getting ripped, contending with some medical condition or has gluten allergies. Our CBD products are lab tested by a third party so you can know there is no THC. It’s a delicious treat for everyone! We offer our snickerdoodle CBD cookies with these doses: CBD 50mg CBD 100mg CBD 200mg You can look forward to: CBD for anxiety and stress CBD for pain management and inflammation Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than your grandmother’s cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients: Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, cream of tartar, unsalted butter, molasses, & CBD!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.