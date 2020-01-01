Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
Love Snickerdoodles? Let’s mix a little cinnamon, a little cream of tartar and why not a healthy portion of CBD for stress relief! Our snickerdoodle CBD cookies are to die for! And, they are part of our Keto CBD edible collection too. All of our CBD edibles are made for everyone that is watching their weight, getting ripped, contending with some medical condition or has gluten allergies. Our CBD products are lab tested by a third party so you can know there is no THC. It’s a delicious treat for everyone! We offer our snickerdoodle CBD cookies with these doses: CBD 50mg CBD 100mg CBD 200mg You can look forward to: CBD for anxiety and stress CBD for pain management and inflammation Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Soft & Chewy Low Calorie Low Sugar Freshly baked & Hand Crafted Taste better than your grandmother’s cookies CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients: Almond Flour, monk fruit sweetener, eggs, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, cream of tartar, unsalted butter, molasses, & CBD!
