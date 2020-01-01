 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Unflavored Pure CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

About this product

Unflavored CBD Oil Tincture Not interested in any sort of flavoring in your CBD oil? We got you covered. A pure CBD oil unflavored means that it goes in everything. Making dinner and want to take advantage of CBD for stress or sleep? An unflavored hemp oil is what you need. It may be the most universal CBD product we offer for cooking. Our CBD oils are lab tested so you know there are no pesticides. It is an all-natural hemp oil with no THC in it either. Just check out the certificate of analysis under the Add to Cart button. Unflavored CBD oils can also be administered directly under the tongue for the best bioavailability. We blend our CBD isolate into an MCT oil from coconuts since it is the best carrier out there for oils. Just measure out 1 ml of CBD oil from the bottle with the dropper. In our CBD 1000mg bottle, a full dropper will represent about 33mgs of CBD if you shake the bottle well. In the CBD 500mg bottle, you will get about 16mgs of CBD in one full dropper. People use CBD oil for anxiety, stress and inflammation. Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.