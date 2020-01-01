About this product

VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS Ease out of the day and into a warm CBD infused bath with Sugar&Kush Vanilla Cupcake CBD bath bombs. Use our fragrant vanilla all-natural bath bombs daily to relax your body and ease your mind. You have already fallen in love with Vanilla CBD Oil Tincture, now incorporate CBD bath bombs into your relaxation routine and healthy lifestyle. Infused with 100mgs of hemp and healing essential oils, these hemp bath bombs are sure to bring your CBD bathing experience to a whole new level. Made with the best hemp oil available, Sugar and Kush hemp bath bombs make excellent gifts for your loved one on their birthday or Valentine’s Day, or any day- just because!. MORE INFO ABOUT SUGAR&KUSH VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS You are going to love our new line of essential oil hemp bathing products! Just relax after a long, hard day and immerse yourself in the delightful aroma of a Vanilla Cupcake CBD Bath Bomb. Along with our hemp edibles and hemp oils, our hemp bath bombs are yet another way to enjoy hemp at its best. These high quality CBD soaps look like beautiful balls of hemp candy for your body! WHY WE LOVE OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS Handmade with love in America Fast acting and Easy to Use Cruelty-Free Lab Tested for Highest Quality Hemp CBD Zero THC (THC-Free CBD Oil) *Unsure how much CBD is right for you? Try our CBD Oil Dosage Calculator. HOW TO USE A CBD BATH BOMB Step 1: Run a bath full of hot water Step 2: Drop one Vanilla CBD Bath Bomb into the bath Step 3: Immerse yourself in the hot CBD infused water and relax! HOW MUCH CBD IS IN EACH OF OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS? 100MG CBD Per Bath Bomb 5 ounces Each Delicious Vanilla Aroma PEOPLE LOVE OUR VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS! Why do our customers say that Sugar & Kush are the best CBD Bath Bombs to use? Watch and read the Sugar and Kush CBD Reviews and see how others experience our CBD! VANILLA CUPCAKE CBD BATH BOMBS INGREDIENTS Sodium bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Powdered Milk, Vanilla Extract, Sprinkles, Isolate Hemp Extract