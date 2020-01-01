About this product
Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture Yummy! Vanilla CBD oil! It’s made with our CBD isolate mixed right into a coconut MCT oil for absorption and a great taste. Put a 16mg dropper full of vanilla CBD oil into your morning coffee or in your after dinner frozen yogurt. You can always go with the sublingual method of administration as well. Just fill up a dropper and drip it right under your tongue. Let it sit there anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing it. It will taste great and it’s the quickest way for your body to absorb a CBD oil and bypass the digestion process. Our CBD products are all lab tested too. The certificate of analysis can be found right under the Add to Cart. It is free of pesticides and non-GMO too. If you want to know how to measure out mgs of CBD, follow this guide. Shake the bottle well too. Vanilla CBD 1000mg bottle Full dropper - 33 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Half dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Vanilla Flavored CBD 500mg bottle Full dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Half dropper - 8.25 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Enjoy our vanilla CBD oil for: Support for normal, everyday stresses Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.