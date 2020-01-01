 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

by Sugar and Kush CBD

Write a review
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)
Sugar and Kush CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture (500mg)

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Vanilla Flavored CBD Oil Tincture Yummy! Vanilla CBD oil! It’s made with our CBD isolate mixed right into a coconut MCT oil for absorption and a great taste. Put a 16mg dropper full of vanilla CBD oil into your morning coffee or in your after dinner frozen yogurt. You can always go with the sublingual method of administration as well. Just fill up a dropper and drip it right under your tongue. Let it sit there anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds before swallowing it. It will taste great and it’s the quickest way for your body to absorb a CBD oil and bypass the digestion process. Our CBD products are all lab tested too. The certificate of analysis can be found right under the Add to Cart. It is free of pesticides and non-GMO too. If you want to know how to measure out mgs of CBD, follow this guide. Shake the bottle well too. Vanilla CBD 1000mg bottle Full dropper - 33 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Half dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Vanilla Flavored CBD 500mg bottle Full dropper - 16.5 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Half dropper - 8.25 mgs of cannabidiol approximately Enjoy our vanilla CBD oil for: Support for normal, everyday stresses Support a sense of calm for focus Help in recovery from exercise induced inflammation Support for healthy sleep cycles Fast & Easy to take Taste Great Best Bioavailable Option CBD therapeutic formula Highest Quality - Lab Tested Made in USA | Non-GMO | Zero THC Ingredients MCT Oil, Artificial Flavoring, 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sugar and Kush CBD Logo
Sugar and Kush CBD Oil is made with a pure CBD isolate that you can choose in CBD 1000mg or CBD 500mg bottles. All of our CBD products are Keto-friendly. Enjoy Cotton Candy CBD oil, Bubble Gum CBD oil, Vanilla CBD oil, Strawberry CBD oil and more. Our Keto CBD gummies are delicious and we will be offering other CBD edibles like CBD cookies very soon. Our pure unflavored hemp oil is great for cooking or for people that like to avoid added flavoring. Almost all of the Sugar & Kush CBD Products are vegan, KETO-friendly, gluten free, dairy free and zero sugar. Our most popular product are the 750mg CBD gummies. People have discovered the benefits of CBD with Sugar and Kush hemp-based CBD products with no THC. Some of our customers have reported using CBD gummies for sleep, CBD for hormone balance and CBD gummies for relaxation. Our CBD baked goods are delicious and we even give you a FREE CBD recipe eBook to make your own sweet treats and savory meals.